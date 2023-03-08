Area food banks brace for increased need

Regional food banks have experienced a roller coaster of demand the past few years, and they’re getting ready for another upswing.

Ryan McCambridge is the Director of Linn Benton Food Share, which provides emergency food boxes to about 11,000 people each month.

He told KLCC that number has been rising, and because pandemic aid expired last month, households that receive SNAP benefits will now get 40% less help. “It’ll increase demand," he said. "How much that turns out to be is kind of an open question. Is it because of the SNAP benefits going down or higher food prices, higher housing prices… it’s a combination of all of those things, to be sure.”

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has asked the legislature to direct $7.5 million dollars to the Oregon Food Bank for emergency food.

McCambridge said that will help for a few months. In the long term, he said they’re focused on finding local solutions, such as their partnership with Corvallis-based Stahlbush Farms to can soup.

