© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Area food banks brace for increased need

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published March 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM PST
Linn Benton Food Share
Linn Benton Food Share

Regional food banks have experienced a roller coaster of demand the past few years, and they’re getting ready for another upswing.

Ryan McCambridge is the Director of Linn Benton Food Share, which provides emergency food boxes to about 11,000 people each month.

He told KLCC that number has been rising, and because pandemic aid expired last month, households that receive SNAP benefits will now get 40% less help. “It’ll increase demand," he said. "How much that turns out to be is kind of an open question. Is it because of the SNAP benefits going down or higher food prices, higher housing prices… it’s a combination of all of those things, to be sure.”

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has asked the legislature to direct $7.5 million dollars to the Oregon Food Bank for emergency food.

McCambridge said that will help for a few months. In the long term, he said they’re focused on finding local solutions, such as their partnership with Corvallis-based Stahlbush Farms to can soup.

Tags
Economy & Business SNAPLinn Benton Food ShareRyan McCambridge
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
See stories by Karen Richards
Related Content