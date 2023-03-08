© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Economy & Business

New study recommends expansion of the Eugene Airport

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published March 8, 2023 at 9:18 AM PST
At the Eugene Airport, the number of passengers increased last year from pre-pandemic levels.

A new study recommends the Eugene Airport spend up to $272 million dollars to address overcrowding.

Last year, the Eugene Airport served 30% more passengers than in 2019, according to city estimates. This follows the recruitment of new airlines, including Southwest. However, Airport Director Cathryn Stephens said the facility is now at capacity, and it struggles during peak periods of the day.

“Our airline partners are telling us that they want more gates right now," she said. "But you can't add eight new gates without adding the supporting services as well.”

A study commissioned by the city suggested building new baggage claim areas, ticket counters and an additional concourse to accommodate more flights. Stephens said this would be funded through fees on airline tickets.

The City of Eugene will now develop a formal building plan. According to projections from the study, the number of passengers at the airport will double by 2042.

Economy & Business Eugene airportCity of Eugenesouthwest airlines
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
