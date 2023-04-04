Oregon Department of Revenue offers tax filing tips

Roughly half of Oregon taxpayers have filed their taxes so far this year, according to the Oregon Department of Revenue. The deadline is April 18. That's because the 15th is a Saturday, and the 17th is a Washington, D.C. holiday.

The fastest way to get a refund is to file electronically and request a direct deposit, said Department of Revenue spokesperson Robin Maxey.

He told KLCC it’s possible to keep tabs on your refund through a link on the agency’s homepage.

“On our website," he said, "we have a ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool. You just click on that, it will take you to that page. You put in a little information that only you would know and then it’ll let you know the status of your refund.”

Maxey said it’s important to file as soon as possible, to be ahead of the crowd.

Oregonians who earn less than $73,000 a year may qualify for free tax help. Information on Oregon’s four, approved tax-prep software programs is on the state’s website.

If it’s not possible to file by the deadline, Maxey said you can request an extension to October 16th, but he warned that any taxes due must be paid on time in order to avoid a penalty.

