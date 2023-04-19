© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Oregon unemployment rate drops in March

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM PDT
The building that houses the Oregon Employment Department
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Oregon's unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in March.

Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped in March.

The Oregon Employment Department said the seasonally adjusted rate was 4.4 percent. That’s down from 4.7 percent in February.

Job gains picked up again in March, with seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment rising by 2,400 jobs after a drop of 2,700 jobs in February.

“We’ve seen a little weakness in the retail trade sector over the past year," said State Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer. "Overall, though, Oregon’s added more than 54,000 jobs. And those job gains have been pretty widespread over Oregon’s economy.”

The strongest job gains in March were in the "health care and social assistance" category, followed by the "professional and business services" category.

Oregon’s unemployment rate remains nearly a full point above the national rate of 3.5 percent, but is still well below the double-digit pandemic highs of 2020.

Tags
Economy & Business Oregon Employment Departmentgail krumenauer
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content