Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Economy & Business

Oregon sees rise in child care availability

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published May 19, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT
A recent survey conducted by Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found that 80% of Oregonians support increasing state funding for child care needs.

Oregon parents may see more opportunities for child care, according to a recent report citing a 5% increase in available child care slots.

Oregon State University researchers found that increased public funding was instrumental in the rise of child care openings for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers from 2020 to 2022.

The increased public funds came primarily through Oregon Prenatal to Kindergarten, Preschool Promise and Baby Promise, which are state-administered programs that receive both state and federal dollars.

Michaella Sektnan is the Evaluation Specialist for the Oregon Parenting Education Collective. She said that meeting the quantitative demand for childcare is just one piece of the puzzle.

“There’s also things to consider like the quality of the care, the cost or accessibility issues such as distance and travel," Sektnan said. "Availability of the care, whether it matches the families work schedules, or meets the families cultural or linguistic needs.”

Oregon’s Early Learning Division says it’s currently working to increase availability and improve access to child care across the state.

Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
