Eugene REI employees vote against unionizing

Employees at the REI store in Eugene voted against unionizing May 30. The final count was 20 in favor of the union and 22 votes against it.

Employees at the store were attempting to join the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents over a million workers nationwide. This would have put Eugene among the first REI locations in the country to unionize.

According to REI, nine of the election’s ballots have been challenged. They say the National Labor Relations Board will now investigate whether those votes should be counted.