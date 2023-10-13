© 2023 KLCC

Eugene City Council approves taller building near the Willamette River

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published October 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM PDT
A construction site in Eugene.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The building at East 4th Avenue was approved to be up to seven stories and between 100 and 275 units at the Eugene City Council work session Wednesday.

The Eugene City Council approved a taller building with more units at one of the apartment complexes under construction along the Willamette River near downtown during its meeting on Oct. 11.

The developer Atkins Dame asked to increase the height of the apartment building to seven stories and to raise the maximum number of units in it. They also requested a "Multi-Unit-Property Tax Exemption," otherwise known as a "MUPTE," for multi-family housing.

The council approved all three requests after some discussion. Councilors okayed up to 275 units for the building. Atkins Dame plans for it to be a 237-unit complex.

Councilor Emily Semple said she would like the development to have more access to transit and walking downtown.

screenshot of construction project slide at Eugene City Council meeting.
City of Eugene
Eugene City Councilors were presented with information on the Portal Building in the riverfront district at their Wednesday Work Session.

“I understand this project, but for the whole project, I’m having some disappointment and confusion as to how it's really going to connect for the rest of the city,” said Semple.

Other councilors said this development addresses the need for more housing in Eugene.

The project is called the Portal at Mill street between 4th and 5th Avenues.

Construction is already underway on the adjacent property as part of the Eugene Riverfront Development.

