Eugene City Council approves taller building near the Willamette River

The Eugene City Council approved a taller building with more units at one of the apartment complexes under construction along the Willamette River near downtown during its meeting on Oct. 11.

The developer Atkins Dame asked to increase the height of the apartment building to seven stories and to raise the maximum number of units in it. They also requested a "Multi-Unit-Property Tax Exemption," otherwise known as a "MUPTE," for multi-family housing.

The council approved all three requests after some discussion. Councilors okayed up to 275 units for the building. Atkins Dame plans for it to be a 237-unit complex.

Councilor Emily Semple said she would like the development to have more access to transit and walking downtown.

“I understand this project, but for the whole project, I’m having some disappointment and confusion as to how it's really going to connect for the rest of the city,” said Semple.

Other councilors said this development addresses the need for more housing in Eugene.

The project is called the Portal at Mill street between 4th and 5th Avenues.

Construction is already underway on the adjacent property as part of the Eugene Riverfront Development.

