HP Corvallis Receives $9.5 million from Oregon CHIPS Act funds

HP is receiving $9.5 million from the state to support semiconductor research and manufacturing in Corvallis. The funds were awarded by the Oregon CHIPS Act, which dedicated $190 million to support companies applying for federal subsidies.

Though Corvallis continues to be one of HP’s leading sites for research, the company has been scaling back production of semiconductors in the city for years. The new funds from the state are expected to bring jobs back to the facilities, though HP hasn’t specified how many.

The news is especially exciting for Oregon State University students seeking accessible internships as over 50% of HP’s new college hires in Corvallis come from Oregon State.

Tom Weller with OSU’s College of Engineering said recent funding opportunities have made a point to incentivize collaboration between industry and academia.

“It’s really creating an incredibly strong network of people who are working together across the state in ways that, you know, I’ve been doing this for thirty years now, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Weller said.

HP didn’t respond to a message from KLCC seeking comment.