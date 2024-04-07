Eugene wants food trucks for its parks this summer

A pilot program seeks food trucks for Eugene’s parks this summer.

Elissa Gavette, with Eugene Parks and Open Space, said they’re expanding an existing program that allows food trucks in some parks. The city wants to have food trucks in their new and popular parks: Striker Field, Skinner Butte RiverPlay, and Maurie Jacobs Park.

She said they’re happy to work with interested vendors if they have a particular park in mind. Gavette said the city hopes the food trucks will make parks more appealing for community members.

“We’re really excited about the possibility of bringing food trucks to parks and playgrounds because we think it’s just a natural way to elevate the park experience for the people who are coming in,” she said.

Gavette said the city also hopes to support local businesses, including those just starting out.

A permit is required to vend in the park system. It ranges in cost depending on how many days they plan to operate. The permits range from $30 to $200.

Potential food truck vendors can submit an interest form outlining their menu offerings, pricing, and operational details.

For more information about the permit process and guidelines, interested food truck vendors can visit eugene-or.gov/5237/99873/Food-Trucks-in-Parks.

