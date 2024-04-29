© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene approves more Urban Renewal Funds for Steam Plant

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 29, 2024 at 7:21 AM PDT
A large industrial steam plant
City of Eugene
The Eugene Steam Plant was built in 1939 and has sat idle since 2012.

Eugene leaders have agreed to invest $6 million in urban renewal funds to support the redevelopment of the Steam Plant.

The Steam Plant is right along the Willamette River. It’s a key piece of the city’s downtown Riverfront project. A development team led by DeChase Miksis plans to turn the industrial building into a multi-use project with restaurants, offices, art spaces and a hotel. But the building is deteriorating after being empty for so long.

At a Wednesday Work Session, Eugene City councilor Emily Semple urged her colleagues to move forward as construction costs continue to go up.

A slide showing the proposal before the Urban Renewal Agency at its Wednesday, April 24, 2024 work session.
City of Eugene YouTube
A slide showing the proposal before the Urban Renewal Agency at its Wednesday, April 24, 2024 work session.

“I think from a historic point of view it’s really important to save it,” she said. “From an economic point of view I think it’s important to save it. And for the attractiveness and pleasantness of living down by the riverfront, I think this is a really great amenity.”

The council in its role as Urban Renewal Agency approved the $6 million contribution. Those funds would go to the first phase of the project which includes asbestos abatement, assessment of the building, and historical preservation.

Eugene has already approved the use of up to $1.8 million in Tax Increment Funds to cover the cost of City Fees and Asbestos remediation. With the Urban Renewal Agency’s approval of another $6 million that makes for up to $7.8 million from the city’s Urban Renewal funds.

The development team is covering the remaining costs of the project which is estimated at $60 million. The timeline is to start construction in two years.
Tags
Economy & Business City of EugeneUrban RenewalEugene riverfront developmentsteam plant
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content