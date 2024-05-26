Iconic Newport hotel gets a new owner

An iconic building in the Nye Beach neighborhood of Newport has a new owner. Portland-based VIP Hospitality group has purchased the Sylvia Beach Hotel.

Goody Cable and Sally Ford opened the Sylvia Beach Hotel in 1987. It’s named for the literary icon who ran Shakespeare & Co. bookstore in Paris. With its author- themed rooms, the hotel attracts book lovers from around the world.

For now, the hotel’s Tables of Content restaurant is closing. But chef William Webster said he’s hopeful the new owners will maintain the spirit of the place.

“I have a very good feeling about it,” said Webster. “They have some intentions of modernizing some aspects of it. But that’s part of making it something that’s sustainable throughout the years.”

The VIP group also owns the Even Hotel in Eugene and several other properties. A spokesperson for VIP group told KLCC in an email, “As of right now our plan is to operate the hotel with minimal changes through the summer so we can learn more about the hotel through our staff and guests.”

Webster told KLCC he is still contracted to prepare meals for events at the hotel. Webster was hired last summer and revamped the restaurant’s menu to feature foods inspired by the author-themed rooms. For example, one month the dinners had a John Steinbeck theme. Another month featured meals that Emily Dickinson might have cooked or eaten.

