EWEB scales back planned rate hike for next year

Eugene Water & Electric Board says it’s raising rates for both water and power in 2025. But the utility has found a way to reduce the increase from initial projections.

EWEB says the cost of providing power has gone up and it needs to adjust its rates. It previously planned an increase of 15% for electricity and 9% for water.

“We do know that affordability is a top concern for our customers, especially in challenging economic times,” said Deborah Hart, EWEB Chief Financial Officer. “And so we just continue to carefully plan our major infrastructure investments and scrutinize spending.”

The board approved tapping into reserves and reducing some spending in order to reduce that increase.

“Staff went back, sharpened their pencils, and were able to trim those rate increases,” Hart told KLCC.

The planned increase is now 11% for electricity and 8% for water. For an average customer, that combined rate increase will amount to less than $1 a day, according to EWEB.

The new rates will go into effect in February 2025.

EWEB offers bill-paying assistance to its customers. It also has weatherization assistance programs to help reduce costs.