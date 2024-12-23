Bigfoot Beverages strike continues, with healthcare benefits set to expire soon

The strike at Oregon-based drinks distributor Bigfoot Beverages has been going on for more than 90 days. Now, workers there say their healthcare benefits could expire in the new year.

The employees are seeking a contract that retains their pension plan, rather than transitioning to a 401(k). According to the union, this is required for workers to qualify for the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Trust.

However, Bigfoot pulled its recognition of the union earlier this month, and said it won’t participate in more negotiations. The union claims this is illegal, and has filed a new Unfair Labor Practice complaint against the company.

Workers continued to picket outside the Bigfoot facility in Eugene on Dec. 20. Edwin Powell, a member of the union's negotiation team, said he doesn’t think the employees nor the company expected the strike to last this long.

“Their whole point now is to get us to move over, to go back to work, to scare us,” said Powell. “It's not going to work. When you're out here for 93 days, stuff doesn't phase you anymore. It gets kind of redundant.”

On Jan. 1, Bigfoot says those who chose not to return to work will need to apply for COBRA to retain their health insurance. That law allows some people who lose their employment—or fall below the work hours required—to stay on their plans for a limited time.

“Members must officially register to continue to receive benefits, and all members who want them will be covered for 18 months starting in January,” a spokesperson for Bigfoot Beverages told KLCC in an email. The spokesperson would not allow their name to be used.

However, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, those who buy into COBRA often pay more for insurance than they did directly under their employers.

Chris Muhs, the Principal Officer for Local Teamsters 324, said workers are already facing financial strain. He said the Teamsters are requesting donations from other unions to help families make those COBRA payments.

"We're going to be working with our members to make sure that those in need of having health care, have it," he said.

According to Muhs, the Bigfoot Beverages strike could become among the longest in state history.

Union recognition

The spokesperson for Bigfoot Beverages said it no longer recognizes its union because it received a petition from the majority of workers indicating they wanted to leave.

“Bigfoot in a certified letter on [Dec. 10] offered to the union to have the parties engage a neutral, mutually agreed-upon arbitrator to verify the signatures of those employees who signed the petition expressing their desire to no longer be represented by the Union(s) as of the time the Company withdrew recognition," wrote the spokesperson.

However, employees can't leave a union just by signing a petition, according to the National Labor Relations Board. They also need to hold a unit-wide decertification vote.

"This is the bargaining unit, and they didn't vote on any such thing," said Muhs. "It's smoke and mirrors, and it's 'Union Busting 101.' And the Teamsters weren't born yesterday. Our members weren't born yesterday."

Powell said Bigfoot's potential business partners shouldn't believe the company if it says this issue is over.

"These convenience stores—they're going to sign contracts next year with Bigfoot—just remember that we still are on strike,” said Powell. “And as you can see yourself, we have a large majority of the employees still out here. So don't buy into whatever nonsense they’re spewing at you.”