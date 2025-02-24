© 2025 KLCC

Merger of Oregon and Washington credit unions nears completion – with a few disruptions

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published February 24, 2025 at 2:15 PM PST
Credit union with fence and sign
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Northwest Community Credit Union in Eugene, OR.

Almost two years after two regional credit unions announced a merger, finalization is almost complete. 

Credit union logo
NWCU
The current version of the NWCU/TwinStar Credit Union logo. A new design is expected after finalization of the merger wraps up in early March.

In May of 2023, Eugene-based Northwest Community Credit Union and TwinStar Credit Union – based in Lacey, Washington - said they’d be combining their organizations

Now, an NWCU spokesman told KLCC that the integration process with TwinStar will be complete in early March. After some service disruptions starting Feb. 28, the spokesman says all systems and branches will be fully operational on March 4. NWCU members will then be able to utilize 20 TwinStar branches across Washington. 

The spokesman added that the branch network remains unchanged, and the workforce has expanded since the merger began.

A website outlines some of the outages and features from the merger between TwinStar and NWCU. A temporary logo is also posted, until a permanent one reflecting the credit unions’ combined names and brand is approved. 

Copyright 2025, KLCC.
Economy & Business
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Oregon, and remains a contributor to the KLCC news department.
