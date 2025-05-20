Sutherlin Chamber designated Rural Regional Main Street Hub

Main Street Oregon has added a new member to its network with the aim of revitalizing downtowns in the Umpqua Valley.

The Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce has been designated the Sutherlin Area Regional Main Street Hub of the Umpqua. The goal is to offer assistance to businesses and other groups interested in economic development to communities in the area such as Oakland and Winston.

The program offers a variety of tailored assistance, including grants for structural improvements, education for business owners, networking opportunities and more.

Sutherlin Chamber Executive Director Jessica Cannon said a common focus for downtowns in the area is reaching tourists who tend to come from nearby.

“It’s usually people from Eugene or from Portland driving through somewhere and [they] stop and see this is a cute spot, a great spot for the kids to run around. It’s important to capture that–even if it’s a lunch–for us, for any community.”

Sutherlin is the third Regional Main Street Hub designated by Main Street Oregon. The first two are the Oregon Frontier Chamber of Commerce in Condon and the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce in Enterprise.