Georgia-based clothing company to close its Coburg facility, lay off up to 83 people

Georgia-based Augusta Sportswear will shut down its Coburg facility July 17, laying off most of its 83 employees.

A WARN notice from the company said a limited number of employees will be offered transfers, and the closing date is subject to change.

None of the affected employees are represented by a union.

The website of parent company , Momentec Brands, says its Pacific Headwear custom-embroidered hat line is produced in the facility, and most of the employees have position titles related to embroidery work.

It also shows that the other facility where Pacific Headwear products are made is in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

A Momentec Brands spokesperson declined to answer questions sent by KLCC, saying, “We are focused solely on employee communication at this point.”