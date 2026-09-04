Wild Geese Books to take over where Cottage Groove Books & Music left off

While the name has changed at 637 E. Main St. in Cottage Grove, the tradition of selling books at the address will continue.

The spot, first known as Kalapuya Books and then Cottage Groove Books & Music, will soon open as Wild Geese Books.

New owners Julia and Bil Morrill took over the business this month, and plan to continue selling used books, new and used vinyl records and some small music accessories such as guitar strings and drum sticks. But they’ll be adding new books and some other book-related goods to the shelves.

The Morrills were longtime Cottage Grove residents and raised their three daughters there, though they now call Eugene home.

“It’s part of our nostalgia, and it’s just such a lovely opportunity to be able to get our hands involved here,” said Julia Morrill.

Bil Morrill said he sees this as both an opportunity and a chance to keep a local tradition alive.

“To be able to keep what was Kalapuya (Books) and now Cottage Groove Books open here on Main Street is just exciting and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Morrills said they were encouraged to take over the shop by their daughters, now in their 20s and 30s, who told them that physical media is having a resurgence in popularity.

“The big thing I think people really enjoy about having that physical book is nowadays, when you buy something electronic, it’s a subscription,” said Bil Morrill. “But when we buy a physical book, it’s ours.”

The shop won’t be entirely void of the online world, though. It will offer audio books through Libro.fm and it is preparing to sell its inventory online as well.

Wild Geese Books borrows its name from a Mary Oliver poem, one that Julia Morrill is particularly fond of.

“There’s a part of it where it says, essentially, be who you are and love what you love and let your imagination take flight,” she said.

The Morrills plan to do a soft opening this week and an opening event Sept. 12, which will include a chance for customers to thank the shop’s previous owners and get to know the Morrills.

They plan to hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening later in the fall.