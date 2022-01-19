UO and LCC agree on formal framework for transfers

A new agreement seeks to make it easier for students to transfer from Lane Community College to the University of Oregon.

The goal of the memorandum of understanding is to help identify and reduce barriers for LCC Titans to become UO Ducks.

LCC Provost Paul Jarrell said it formalizes some agreements that were already in place.

“Maybe this person in this department made an agreement with that person in that department but it was only really by luck, I think, if a student benefited from that, right? They had to be in the right place at the right time,” he said. “So, we wanted to provide this opportunity to all of our students.”

Jarrell said “DuckLane”, as the program is called, may aid LCC recruitment by helping students see a pathway to the UO and an undergraduate degree. And, for the UO, the benefit is expanding the demographic of who attends the University.

Jarrell says this could be a model for other community colleges and Universities.

