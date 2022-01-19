© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

UO and LCC agree on formal framework for transfers

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM PST
On left, Lane Community College sign, on right, UO Business School Building
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Lane Community College and the University of Oregon have a new agreement to ease transfers between the schools.

A new agreement seeks to make it easier for students to transfer from Lane Community College to the University of Oregon.

The goal of the memorandum of understanding is to help identify and reduce barriers for LCC Titans to become UO Ducks.

LCC Provost Paul Jarrell said it formalizes some agreements that were already in place.

“Maybe this person in this department made an agreement with that person in that department but it was only really by luck, I think, if a student benefited from that, right? They had to be in the right place at the right time,” he said. “So, we wanted to provide this opportunity to all of our students.”

Jarrell said “DuckLane”, as the program is called, may aid LCC recruitment by helping students see a pathway to the UO and an undergraduate degree. And, for the UO, the benefit is expanding the demographic of who attends the University.

Jarrell says this could be a model for other community colleges and Universities.

Lane Community College holds the license for KLCC.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.

Tags

Education University of OregonLane Community College
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
See stories by Rachael McDonald