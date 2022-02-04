© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Albany hires new superintendent

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM PST
Andy Gardner
Greater Albany Public Schools
Andy Gardner was named the new superintendent of Greater Albany Public Schools.

Greater Albany Public Schools has hired a new superintendent. Andy Gardner will take the reins starting July 1. He’s currently the superintendent of the North Santiam School District. Also in the running for the job was Cydney Vandercar, the interim superintendent of Eugene’s 4J district.

Gardner will start nearly one year after the Albany school board fired former superintendent Melissa Goff without giving a reason. Several other district officials resigned in the wake of Goff’s firing.

"I am honored and humbled that the GAPS community has selected me to serve,” Gardner in a press release. “The process gave me the chance to meet many community members, and I am certain that the community and its schools are
full of dedicated and talented people who want the best for the young people in Albany. I'm excited, and look forward to the work.”

Tags

Education Andy GardnerCydney VandercarMelissa GoffGreater Albany Public Schools
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content