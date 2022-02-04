Albany hires new superintendent

Greater Albany Public Schools has hired a new superintendent. Andy Gardner will take the reins starting July 1. He’s currently the superintendent of the North Santiam School District. Also in the running for the job was Cydney Vandercar, the interim superintendent of Eugene’s 4J district.

Gardner will start nearly one year after the Albany school board fired former superintendent Melissa Goff without giving a reason. Several other district officials resigned in the wake of Goff’s firing.

"I am honored and humbled that the GAPS community has selected me to serve,” Gardner in a press release. “The process gave me the chance to meet many community members, and I am certain that the community and its schools are

full of dedicated and talented people who want the best for the young people in Albany. I'm excited, and look forward to the work.”

