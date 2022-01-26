Eugene’s interim school superintendent is finalist for Albany job

The interim superintendent of Eugene’s 4-J school district is one of two finalists for the superintendent job in Albany . Cydney Vandercar was appointed interim superintendent almost two years ago. The Eugene district is conducting a search for a permanent replacement.

Meanwhile, Greater Albany Public Schools has been without a top official since last July, when the board fired then-superintendent Melissa Goff without saying why. The other finalist for the Albany job is Andy Gardner, the superintendent of the North Santiam School District.