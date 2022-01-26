© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Eugene’s interim school superintendent is finalist for Albany job

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published January 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM PST
GAPS finalists
Greater Albany Public Schools
Cydney Vandercar (left) and Andy Gardner (right) are the two finalists for the Greater Albany Public Schools superintendent job.

The interim superintendent of Eugene’s 4-J school district is one of two finalists for the superintendent job in Albany. Cydney Vandercar was appointed interim superintendent almost two years ago. The Eugene district is conducting a search for a permanent replacement.

Meanwhile, Greater Albany Public Schools has been without a top official since last July, when the board fired then-superintendent Melissa Goff without saying why. The other finalist for the Albany job is Andy Gardner, the superintendent of the North Santiam School District.

Tags

Education 4-J SuperintendentEugene 4-J School DistrictCydney VandercarGreater Albany Public Schools
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content