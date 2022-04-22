Nine finalists have been chosen for two Eugene 4J School Board Seats
The Eugene 4J School Board has selected nine finalists for two open seats on the panel.
The nine were chosen from 34 applicants. Originally, 38 people applied, but four dropped out.
Next Monday (4/25/22), the board will interview the finalists. At a special meeting Wednesday(4/27/22), they’ll select two candidates to fill the positions.
The seats are being vacated by Martina Shabram and Mary Walston, who both resigned earlier this year.
Here are the nine finalists:
Deborah Dailey
Tom Di Liberto
Thomas Hiura
Michelle Hsu
Daniel Patrick Isaacson
Jennifer Jonak
Keerti Hasija Kauffman
Andrew Ross
Carlos Sequeira