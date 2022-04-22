© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Nine finalists have been chosen for two Eugene 4J School Board Seats

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 22, 2022 at 2:49 PM PDT
Eugene 4J

The Eugene 4J School Board has selected nine finalists for two open seats on the panel.

The nine were chosen from 34 applicants. Originally, 38 people applied, but four dropped out.

Next Monday (4/25/22), the board will interview the finalists. At a special meeting Wednesday(4/27/22), they’ll select two candidates to fill the positions.

The seats are being vacated by Martina Shabram and Mary Walston, who both resigned earlier this year.

Here are the nine finalists:

Deborah Dailey

Tom Di Liberto

Thomas Hiura

Michelle Hsu

Daniel Patrick Isaacson

Jennifer Jonak

Keerti Hasija Kauffman

Andrew Ross

Carlos Sequeira

Education
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
See stories by Rachael McDonald