Nine finalists have been chosen for two Eugene 4J School Board Seats

The Eugene 4J School Board has selected nine finalists for two open seats on the panel.

The nine were chosen from 34 applicants. Originally, 38 people applied, but four dropped out.

Next Monday (4/25/22), the board will interview the finalists. At a special meeting Wednesday(4/27/22), they’ll select two candidates to fill the positions.

The seats are being vacated by Martina Shabram and Mary Walston, who both resigned earlier this year.

Here are the nine finalists:

Deborah Dailey

Tom Di Liberto

Thomas Hiura

Michelle Hsu

Daniel Patrick Isaacson

Jennifer Jonak

Keerti Hasija Kauffman

Andrew Ross

Carlos Sequeira