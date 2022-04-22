Tuition increase approved by Umpqua Community College board

Tuition will be increasing at Umpqua Community College. UCC’s board of directors voted to increase tuition per credit from $104 to $109 for the coming 2022-23 school year.

While “tuition increase” are the two least favorite words for students, board member David Littlejohn said this latest bump will be frozen for the next group of incoming students.

“We’re going to lock that price in for you for three years,” he told KLCC. “So you should be able to get all of your coursework done for your associate’s degree in that period of time. And you’ll know that two years from now, you’re not going to have a tuition increase that’s going to surprise you and potentially make it unaffordable to complete that degree.”

Umpqua Community College says it still has one of the lowest tuition costs in Oregon, and state and federal grant programs are also increasing which will help students.

UCC will increase tuition to $115 per credit in the 2023-24 school year, and $120 for the year after that.

