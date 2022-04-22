© 2022 KLCC

Education

Tuition increase approved by Umpqua Community College board

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM PDT
Tuition will be increasing at Umpqua Community College. UCC’s board of directors voted to increase tuition per credit from $104 to $109 for the coming 2022-23 school year.

While “tuition increase” are the two least favorite words for students, board member David Littlejohn said this latest bump will be frozen for the next group of incoming students.

“We’re going to lock that price in for you for three years,” he told KLCC. “So you should be able to get all of your coursework done for your associate’s degree in that period of time. And you’ll know that two years from now, you’re not going to have a tuition increase that’s going to surprise you and potentially make it unaffordable to complete that degree.”

Umpqua Community College says it still has one of the lowest tuition costs in Oregon, and state and federal grant programs are also increasing which will help students.

UCC will increase tuition to $115 per credit in the 2023-24 school year, and $120 for the year after that.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
