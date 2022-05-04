Oregon Tribal Student Grant launches for fall's Native class

A new financial aid program for Oregon’s Native American students has launched this year, to help cover most if not all public college expenses.

The state Legislature approved $19 million to establish the Oregon Tribal Student Grant for the 2022-2023 school year. Enrolled students with the nine federally recognized tribes located within Oregon are eligible. The money can be used for undergrad or graduate study at state colleges and universities, and eligible private, non-profit institutions.

Brent Spencer is the Indian Education Coordinator for the Oregon Department of Education.

“With tribes working with limited funding sources, families working with limited funding sources, this amazing legislation provides an opportunity to allow our students to -for once- not worry about funding. And choose the school that they qualify for, that they’re entitled to attend.”

The Higher Education Coordination Commission will administer the Grant. Tribal students are encouraged to apply by August 1st, which is the priority deadline.

Spencer adds this will help address equity gaps across the state.

“Having issues of funding are often what brings our students home after Christmas break, or after Spring Break. They may have been able to do well academically, but in some cases, the financial burden was just a bit too much. And our students return home and often took work at lower-paying positions within the tribes and pushed off their academics until later on in life.”

Copyright @2022, KLCC.