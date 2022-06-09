© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
OSU to hold first in-person graduation since 2019

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published June 9, 2022 at 11:52 AM PDT
File photo of the 2014 OSU commencement.

Oregon State University will hold its first in-person commencement ceremony since 2019 this weekend.

The university says 7,318 students will graduate. That’s just six graduates shy of the school's all-time record set last year. OSU said nearly 18% of the graduates will be the first person in their family to earn a college degree.

The ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium, which will look a lot different than it did the last time it hosted such an event, since the west grandstands were imploded in January as part of a multi-year renovation project.

The commencement address will be given by Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster and OSU alumnus Lamar Hurd. OSU says the ceremony will be held rain or shine and is open to the public. It will also be live-streamed on the OSU website.

It’s part of a busy weekend in Corvallis, as the OSU baseball team will play both Saturday and Sunday evening as part of the NCAA Super-regionals, with a spot in the College Baseball World Series on the line.

Education Oregon State UniversityOregon State University Commencementcorvallis
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
