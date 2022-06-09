OSU to hold first in-person graduation since 2019

Oregon State University will hold its first in-person commencement ceremony since 2019 this weekend.

The university says 7,318 students will graduate. That’s just six graduates shy of the school's all-time record set last year. OSU said nearly 18% of the graduates will be the first person in their family to earn a college degree.

The ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium, which will look a lot different than it did the last time it hosted such an event, since the west grandstands were imploded in January as part of a multi-year renovation project .

The commencement address will be given by Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster and OSU alumnus Lamar Hurd. OSU says the ceremony will be held rain or shine and is open to the public. It will also be live-streamed on the OSU website.