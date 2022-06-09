UO commencement and other grad events will draw thousands to Eugene this weekend

It's going to be a busy few days in Eugene with the University of Oregon graduation coinciding with other commencements, and the NCAA track championships underway through Saturday at Hayward Field.

Lots of local high schools have graduations this weekend. And Lane Community College’s commencement is Saturday.

Sunday and Monday, UO departmental graduations will take place around campus. 30,000 people are expected for the main UO commencement at Autzen Stadium Monday morning—which will include graduates from 2020, 2021, and 2022. This is the first in-person ceremony in 2 years, because of the pandemic.

Two-time Olympic decathlon champion and UO grad Ashton Eaton is the keynote speaker. Academy Award winning filmmaker James Ivory, also a UO alum, will receive an honorary doctorate. Local restaurants and roads will be busy, so plan accordingly.

Friday is also move-out day for the UO dorms which will also impact traffic by campus.

