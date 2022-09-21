UO students are moving in this week

Drivers in Eugene can expect heavy traffic around the University of Oregon campus on Thursday and Friday. That’s when thousands of students are scheduled to move in to university housing.

This year, the university hopes to reduce congestion by assigning students specific time slots to move in, and spreading the process out over multiple days.

The annual event is known as "Unpack the Quack." Interim UO president Michael Phillips said during a recent Board of Trustees meeting that it's one of his favorite events of the academic year.

“It always brings me back to my own sense of potential," he said. "(I) feel like the kindergarten kid with the backpack that’s way too big, and a smiling face with the picture. That’s the energy that I get every year with our new students.”

Fall classes begin next Tuesday, Sept. 27.