Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
UO students are moving in this week

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM PDT
Moving02.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
In this file photo from 2016, University of Oregon students move in to on-campus housing.

Drivers in Eugene can expect heavy traffic around the University of Oregon campus on Thursday and Friday. That’s when thousands of students are scheduled to move in to university housing.

This year, the university hopes to reduce congestion by assigning students specific time slots to move in, and spreading the process out over multiple days.

The annual event is known as "Unpack the Quack." Interim UO president Michael Phillips said during a recent Board of Trustees meeting that it's one of his favorite events of the academic year.

“It always brings me back to my own sense of potential," he said. "(I) feel like the kindergarten kid with the backpack that’s way too big, and a smiling face with the picture. That’s the energy that I get every year with our new students.”

Fall classes begin next Tuesday, Sept. 27.

