Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Education

4J Schools and union agree on new contract

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published November 17, 2022 at 10:14 AM PST
Eugene’s 4J School District and union employees have agreed upon a three-year contract. The deal provides a minimum wage of $18 an hour, and pay raises for all classified workers.

Negotiations began in July, and after eight bargaining sessions, the district and Oregon School Employees Association Chapter 1 reached a tentative agreement in late October.

The 4J School Board unanimously approved the new contract last night. It’ll expire in June 2025.

Provisions of the new contract agreement that is retroactive to July 1 and runs through June 30, 2025 include:

· Salary increases for every classified employee

o 12% cost of living adjustment in 2022–23

o 6% COLA in 2023–24

o 4% COLA in 2024–25

· Minimum salary for OSEA members has been set at $18 per hour

· Increased district contribution to employees’ health insurance

o Increase of $45 per month in both 2023–24 and 2024–25

· An additional personal leave day and the ability to carry over two personal leave days annually (with a maximum cap of five days)

· Designated bilingual classified staff receive an annual stipend of $750.

Brian Bull
