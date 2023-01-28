© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Oregon State University gets nearly $5 million to boost cybersecurity workforce

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Elizabeth Castillo
Published January 28, 2023 at 8:21 AM PST
OSU has received funding from the National Science Foundation to help boost a cybersecurity workforce.
photo courtesy of Oregon State University
/
OSU has received funding from the National Science Foundation to help boost a cybersecurity workforce.

Government agencies are having trouble filling open cybersecurity positions, which can leave them vulnerable to attacks.

Oregon State University has received $4.8 million from the National Science Foundation to help boost and train workers to shore up cybersecurity at some of our most vulnerable federal agencies.

To learn more, Think Out Loud welcomed Dave Nevin, an assistant professor of practice in the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Rakesh Bobba,
an associate professor of computer science at OSU. Cameron McCawley is a student and president of the OSU Security Club.

They join us with more on what the funding will do and how OSU is preparing students for jobs in cybersecurity.

If you’d like to comment on any of the topics in this show, or suggest a topic of your own, please get in touch with us on Facebook or Twitter, send an email to thinkoutloud@opb.org, or you can leave a voicemail for us at 503-293-1983. The call-in phone number during the noon hour is 888-665-5865.
Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Tags
Education Oregon State University
Elizabeth Castillo