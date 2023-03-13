UO selects new president: John Karl Scholz

The University of Oregon's Board of Trustees has selected the school's next president: John Karl Scholz.

Scholz is currently the provost at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He'll start at the UO on July 1.

Scholz will become the 19th president of the university. He replaces Michael Schill, who stepped down last summer when he accepted the job as president of Northwestern University in Illinois.

According to the University of Wisconsin website, Scholz received his PhD from Stanford University and has worked in a variety of roles at the UW-Madison since 1988.

The UO said Scholz's selection came after a six-month search process by a 22-member search committee.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Scholz had previously announced his plans to step down as UW's provost, following a failed attempt on his part to be named university chancellor. Scholz said at the time that he intended to return to teaching in the UW's economics department. He had served as provost since August of 2019.

The UO said interim president Patrick Phillips will remain at the university and will resume his role as a faculty member in the school's biology department.

