Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Education

Oregon lawmakers advance bill to help homeless students

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 4, 2023 at 7:27 PM PDT
Young homeless person in parking lot.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A young homeless person sits in a grocery store parking lot in the South Eugene area.

A bill to help homeless students better access schools and improve their grades has passed the Oregon Senate Education Committee.

If enacted, Senate Bill 658 would create a pilot program for school districts that would provide grant money for three academic years. It would also direct the Oregon Department of Education to submit a legislative report on homeless students and the pilot program itself, including high school graduation rates.

In a hearing late last month, Oregon Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, the bill's chief sponsor, said helping homeless youth early can offset continued challenges as adults.

“We do a very poor job in supporting homeless students here in Oregon and fund them very little,” said Knopp. “Children that are homeless during their youth are 68% more likely to experience chronic homelessness as adults.”

The bill passed the education committee and now goes to the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.

©2023, KLCC.

Tags
Education Tim Knopp2023 Oregon LegislatureHomeless students
