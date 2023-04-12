LCC’s Rites of Passage program grows to meet demand

A multicultural support program that started nearly 30 years ago at Lane Community College is expanding.

Rites of Passage launched in 1996 as a summer program. It serves middle and high school students of color, by providing culturally-affirming academic support.

Brian Bull / KLCC Greg Evans, LCC’s Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and the founder of the Rites of Passage program.

Now, a partnership with LCC’s Regional Technical and Early College program will expand Rites of Passage to a year-round experience. Participants will earn two college credits per term.

Greg Evans is LCC’s Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and the program’s founder. He said the program still lets students stay centered within their own individual cultures, and that demand has only increased over the past 27 years since Rites of Passage began.

“The need has grown commensurate with the growth in the minority populations within Lane County,” said Evans. "The need in terms of the kind of education that will help assist them to being self-reliant, and self-aware. And creating positive self-images for themselves is critical to foster their future success.”

Students in the program will receive academic advising, as well as help with financial aid, time management, and an overview of academic degrees.

Middle and high school students who identify as Black/African American, Native American, Asian and Pacific Islander, or Latinx are eligible for the Rites of Passage program. LCC offers four, each coordinated by faculty coordinators in the college’s Concepción “Connie” Mesquita Multicultural Center. The Multicultural Center invites all interested high school students to learn more about the RTEC program and how it can help them succeed in college. For more information, visit the RTEC and MCC websites or contact the Multicultural Center directly at mcc@lanecc.edu.

