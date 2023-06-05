© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Education

OSU board approves new housing in Newport

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published June 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM PDT
The Hatfield Marine Science Center is on Yaquina Bay in Newport.
Oregon State University
The Hatfield Marine Science Center is on Yaquina Bay in Newport.

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees Friday approved a $16.5 million housing project in Newport.

The 77-unit building will provide housing for students and visiting professionals studying or working at OSU’s Hatfield Marine Science Center.

Bob Cowen, Associate Vice President for Research and Operations at Hatfield, told the board the project will help address the lack of housing in Newport.

“And our goal and promise to the city was that as we expanded, through the marine studies building and other activities, was that we would not add to the housing problem in Newport,” Cowen said. “And so by building our own housing we’re not opening up to the whole public, but we’re taking that portion of the housing need out of that and making it available for other needs.”

The building will be outside of the tsunami zone, but not far from the Marine Science Center on Yaquina Bay.

OSU plans to start construction this winter.

