Speakers express support for LGBTQ acceptance at Eugene 4J School Board meeting

Community members voiced support for queer and trans rights and decried protesters who came to a recent pride festival during this week’s Eugene School Board meeting.

Earlier this month, a group of protesters stood outside North Eugene High School with religious signs, yelling at participants in the Pride Celebration. They also handed out pamphlets that included graphic images.

Angie Foster-Lawson, a 4J parent, who identifies as non-binary, said they appreciate the board’s support for LGBTQ+ students and community members and Pride events.

“I urge this board’s continued visible and loud support for such events," Foster-Lawson said. “The efforts we see to limit queer and trans students and that support is really rooted in fear and misinformation and bias that must be taken seriously by this board and the school community.”

One of the six speakers made comments in criticism of school support for LGBTQ+. After he spoke, there was a response from attendees objecting to his words.

When the board wrapped up public comment, an attendee accused the board of silencing speakers. The board limits public comment to 30 minutes. The board temporarily adjourned while the disruptive attendee was escorted out.

Board members later voiced their support for LGBTQ+ rights. Alicia Hayes, who did not run for another term on the board, mentioned this was one of her last meetings.

She told a story about when she was a student teacher and didn’t speak up in response to anti-LGBTQ statements. She said the current board is incredibly supportive, and she hopes the future board will do more.

"I just think we can continue to take a leadership role in our state and in the country on inclusion," said Hayes.

She also joked about the protesters at the recent pride event for helping to publicize it.

