Eugene 4J Board looks at police in schools, Yujin Gakuen options

At last night’s Eugene 4J school board meeting, Superintendent Andy Dey asked the board to direct him to draft a contract for a re-imagined partnership with the Eugene Police Department.

Dey said neither the district nor the police are interested in having armed, uniformed officers in schools. He said EPD would focus on support, with titles like “youth services officer.”

Still, board members were uncomfortable with the idea. Director Michelle Hsu said she didn’t see how working with EPD would increase feelings of safety. "I would much prefer to invest time and energy in looking at alternatives that would support mental health and support marginalized communities,” she said.

The board chose to re-word the action item. Voting unanimously, they advised Dey to look at examples in Oregon and beyond, and define several possible options to maximize safety for students. Dey is to bring back the choices at the August 9 meeting.

Zoom screenshot Eugene 4J offered three options for locating Yujin Gakuen.

The board also made some decisions on the fate of Yujin Gakuen Japanese Immersion School.

The district presented three options for the bilingual school, which has resided in Kelly Middle School since 2020: Remaining at Kelly, moving to the Willard building in South Eugene, or moving administrative services from 200 North Monroe, freeing that site for the school.

Board members voted 4-2 to end co-location after next school year and to direct Superintendent Dey to identify a permanent home for the school. They also voted to guarantee current staff levels through the transition—that vote was unanimous.

Members Newman and Hayes were opposed to parts one and two. Newman said, “I don’t see another option in a year, I’m just going to say, other than Willard. So by setting a timeline and calling the vote and giving it to the superintendent he (Dey) just said it himself, there’s no way North Monroe could happen before at least a year and a half to two years.”

Board Chair Maya Rabasa agreed the decision would likely mean Y-G would move twice: once to Willard, then to the final location. She pointed out two other 4J elementary schools have done so recently, while their buildings were being built.

The meeting was the last in the board's current configuration. Four new members, elected in May, will take their positions July 1.

