Citing racism and interference, O’Rourke departs 4J School Board

A controversial and outspoken member of the 4J School Board resigned over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, Laural O’Rourke announced that she sent her resignation letter Saturday to other 4J board members. In the letter, she said it was a “terrifying experience” as a Black woman, and accused the board of restricting or interrupting her participation in meetings. Last fall she filed a formal complaint against two members, alleging racial discrimination and harassment.

4J YouTube account Laural O'Rourke speaks during a March 15, 2023 4J School Board meeting.

O’Rourke herself has been called disruptive and inflammatory. A recall effort was launched in February after she delayed recognition of the Sheldon High School volleyball team’s state championship win to argue over procedural matters. The recall petition was eventually withdrawn, and O’Rourke continued to accuse her fellow board members of racism.

O’Rourke did not respond to a request for comment on her resignation and future plans. A 4J spokesperson acknowledged receipt of the resignation letter, and said the board will need to officially declare the position vacant and work appointing a new member.

O’Rourke was elected to the 4J board in 2021, succeeding longtime member Anne Marie Levis, who endorsed her. O’Rourke cited George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement as inspirations for her candidacy.

News of O’Rourke’s resignation, which was first reported by KEZI, brought mixed responses on social media. A number of commenters praised her courage and outspoken advocacy for BIPOC and special education students. Others said O’Rourke generated drama and lacked professionalism on the board.

