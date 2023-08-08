© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

After musical equipment is stolen, community rallies around Network Charter School

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published August 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM PDT
Musical instruments set up at Network Charter School
Courtesy of Penny Studt
/
Network Charter School
Musical instruments set up at Network Charter School

Staff members at Eugene’s Network Charter School returned from summer break last week to find much of their music class equipment had been stolen. They had just two weeks before a summer school band camp program was set to start.

Principal Penny Studt said they asked the community to help gather musical instruments, mics, amplifiers, and more that they could use for camp.

“Within 48 hours from donations and loans of equipment we had what we need for the upcoming summer school program and people and organizations have offered to run benefits to help raise funds for long term needs,” Studt said.

Studt said several organizations have offered to run benefits for the school’s long term needs. She says what was initially a loss has become something positive.

“It’s a good reminder at the beginning of the year, the power of community,” said Studt. “And I think that that’s something we can lead the school year with and I think it’ll be an underlying theme for this year.”

Studt said they filed a police report on the burglary.

Network Charter School has about 115 students. It’s a partnership of four organizations, including MECCA, Heartwise, Nearby Nature, and Evergreen Development. Study said most classes are hands-on, immersive, and community embedded.

Copyright 2023 KLCC.

Tags
Education Network Charter School
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald