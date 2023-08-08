After musical equipment is stolen, community rallies around Network Charter School

Staff members at Eugene’s Network Charter School returned from summer break last week to find much of their music class equipment had been stolen. They had just two weeks before a summer school band camp program was set to start.

Principal Penny Studt said they asked the community to help gather musical instruments, mics, amplifiers, and more that they could use for camp.

“Within 48 hours from donations and loans of equipment we had what we need for the upcoming summer school program and people and organizations have offered to run benefits to help raise funds for long term needs,” Studt said.

Studt said several organizations have offered to run benefits for the school’s long term needs. She says what was initially a loss has become something positive.

“It’s a good reminder at the beginning of the year, the power of community,” said Studt. “And I think that that’s something we can lead the school year with and I think it’ll be an underlying theme for this year.”

Studt said they filed a police report on the burglary.

Network Charter School has about 115 students. It’s a partnership of four organizations, including MECCA, Heartwise, Nearby Nature, and Evergreen Development. Study said most classes are hands-on, immersive, and community embedded.

Copyright 2023 KLCC.