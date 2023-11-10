Portland Public Schools accuses union of illegally rallying outside district leaders’ homes, workp

Bargaining teams from the Portland Association of Teachers and Public Public Schools were making progress this week.

The two sides met with the state’s Chief Financial Officer Kate Nass starting on Tuesday, and PAT President Angela Bonilla made optimistic statements that same day that the presence of school board members at the bargaining table, in particular, had finally allowed negotiations to gain momentum for the first time in a long time.

Wednesday marked one week since the start of the historic teachers strike. The two sides have been bargaining for the better part of a year.

Yet, protesters ramped up the intensity of their actions Wednesday and Thursday by rallying outside individual school leaders’ homes and at one board member’s workplace.

An estimated 30-50 people gathered outside the home of PPS Chief of Staff Jonathan Garcia and “threateningly taunted him by asking him if their presence made him feel uncomfortable.” This is according to the district’s account of events, outlined in a letter written by attorney Dennis Westlind on behalf of PPS and sent to PAT leaders Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, an estimated 1,000 union protesters marched from PAT offices to the Oregon Convention Center, according to the letter, where Metro was holding an off-site retreat. Portland school board member Andrew Scott was attending the retreat in his role as deputy chief operating officer for Metro.

According to the district, the PAT group initially surrounded the convention center, where they chanted slogans directly targeting Scott, such as “Andrew Scott, you’re no good. Treat your teachers like you should!” A flier circulating on social media and physically posted on signposts accuses Scott of being absent from the bargaining table.

PPS officials allege some PAT members gained early entry into the complex and waited for rally participants to arrive. The district says those early arrivers then opened locked doors, allowing large groups of protesters to enter a secured wing of the building.

The group then “loudly protested and even attempted to force open the door to the conference room where the Metro team was meeting and then sheltering.”

Scott had to be evacuated from the facility, the letter states. The district claims many Metro employees were “upset and traumatized.”

One PAT official said the convention center is a public building and was open to them for the protest. However, according to Metro officials, protests and other unscheduled activities are not allowed within the Oregon Convention Center.

Nick Christensen, a spokesperson for Metro, confirmed that Wednesday’s protest was not in compliance with Metro’s unscheduled activities policy when it entered the center. He said Metro couldn’t confirm if protesters forced their way into the building or got in some other way.

Others’ accounts of the rally were different. One educator who participated told OPB that they got high-fives and thumbs up from convention center staff. Like at other strike events, kids were present. Caesar The No Drama Llama — the “llamactivist” from Jefferson — attended. Videos have been posted of him walking through the halls with the crowd as music played.

PPS’ letter also stated that PAT announced on social media that it would protest outside PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero’s home Thursday at noon. Officials have since said he was at the bargaining table with PAT at that time Thursday.

Other signs circulating call out Guerrero and say to approach him “only with a posse of teachers, parents and students.” A social post by labor activist Jamie Partridge, who is not a member of PAT, listed specific cross streets, saying they’re “targeting a ‘decision-maker.’” Partridge later shared a video showing demonstrators in front of Guerrero’s residence.

The district’s letter calls on the PAT protesters to immediately stop this “unacceptable” behavior. Not only do they argue it undermines negotiations, but they said it’s against the law.

According to state statute, if a labor union pickets the home or business of a member of a governing body concerning a collective bargaining dispute, that may be grounds for an unfair labor practice charge. It depends on the motive or purpose of the picketing.

PPS officials said in their letter Wednesday that they intended to file an unfair labor practice charge — seeking an expedited process, as well as civil penalties and attorney’s fees — unless the protesters pledged not to engage in any further, similar picketing activities and to use every means at its disposal to ensure all PAT members and supporters also stop such activities.

The letter states the district would also evaluate other legal actions they may take to “protect its employees and officials from PAT’s threats, violence and terrorism.”

Valerie Feder, director of media relations for the school district, told OPB the union declined to take action to stop these rallies. After PAT received the letter, the district says protesters rallied outside Guerrero’s house Thursday as planned. Feder said the union also declined the district’s request for a joint statement.

The district had not yet filed any charges as of Thursday afternoon. Feder said they were focused on mediation for Thursday and Friday. PAT filed an unfair labor practice against the district in October, alleging the district was refusing to discuss topics that were mandatory bargaining issues.

PAT President Bonilla sent the following statement in full to OPB: “Educators have been striking now for 7 days to win critical support for our students. They are in Portland school neighborhoods talking to parents and community about what why [sic] we are on strike and we are seeing overwhelming support including 80k emails sent to PPS board members to step in and negotiate much needed improvements for schools and students. That PPS officials accuse educators of bullying is ludicrous.”

The union shared content from inside the convention center rally on its Instagram account this week, including a story with the caption: “Won’t soon forget this moment.” Bonilla did not immediately respond to further questions.

