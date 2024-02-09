Eugene students to make up some of the missed ice storm school days

Eugene 4J students will make up two of the four days they lost during the January ice storm.

On Wednesday, the 4J board voted to add one day at the end of the school year– June 14–and require students to attend classes on Presidents' Day, which is normally a day off.

Board member Jenny Jonak said Oregon already has a short school calendar compared to other states and the district needs to make up for time lost during the storm.

She said several students were also concerned about losing essential class time as they prepare for Advanced Placement exams.

“We may not have perfect staffing, we may not have perfect attendance, but if it's helping some of our students, I’m in favor of adding these two days,” she said.

School Board members said the extra days give the district a cushion if more inclement weather hits the area and they need to cancel for multiple days in a row.

Springfield School District has also added Presidents Day as a makeup day. The district also decided to turn Feb. 23, April 12 and April 26 into full-length school days, instead of the half-days that they were originally.

