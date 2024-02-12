© 2024 KLCC

Yakama Nation member and UO’s oldest graduate dies at age 102

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 12, 2024 at 2:48 PM PST
Virginia Beavert in an image from a video interview
Video screenshot from Confluence
/
Used with permission
In 2020, Virginia Beavert spoke to Confluence about her grandmother and growing up on the river.

A beloved member of the Yakama Indian Nation has died at the age of 102. Virginia Beavert was known for her tireless efforts to keep her tribe’s culture and traditions alive. She got her doctorate in linguistics at the University of Oregon and at age 90, became the oldest person ever to graduate from the school.

In a 2009 interview with KLCC, Beavert talked about when she was born in 1921 during a hunting trip.

“I was born in a bear cave,” Beavert said with a giggle. “The hunting trip was caught in a big storm and their horses died. They found shelter in a bear cave and my mother was very pregnant, I guess.”

Beavert co-wrote a dictionary of the Sahaptin language of the Yakama tribe.

She also mentored students at the University of Oregon and taught Sahaptin, keeping her native language alive.

Beavert died Thursday at home in Wapato, Washington. She was the last World War II veteran who was a member of the Yakama Nation. She was buried Monday morning in Toppenish.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
