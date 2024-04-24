In Eugene, 'Take Back the Night' will rally for survivors of sexual and domestic violence

The 46th annual "Take Back the Night" march will begin at the University of Oregon Thursday evening.

The event aims to give survivors of sexual and domestic violence a chance to speak out. This year’s theme is the duality of rage and joy that can be felt during the healing process.

"There is no correct way to sort of handle your emotions while you're healing through trauma," said Maggie Bertrand, the Sexual Violence Prevention and Education Coordinator with the UO's Women's Center. "Sometimes our feelings are going to be messy and complicated, and that is completely okay."

The event is open to students and community members, including survivors and allies. Bertrand with said she hopes to encourage dialogue between friends and family about these experiences.

“We are doing our best with this event, with its radical vulnerability, to go against a culture of silence," said Bertrand.

Fatima Pervaiz, the Director of UO’s Women's Center, said the event will highlight student speakers from marginalized and underrepresented groups.

She said the rally could give community members the words to express their experiences, or draw attention to harmful actions that might be overlooked—like sharing someone's nude photos without their consent.

“It's truly a transformational event, as well as an educational one, that ultimately can lead to preventing future harm,” she said.

This year’s march comes as multiple UO fraternities are under investigation for alleged druggings, and as the university's administration has faced criticism over its handling of those incidents.

Pervaiz said event organizers weren't aware of these issues until late into the planning process. But she said Greek-lettered and athletic clothing have long been discouraged at the march, as they can be triggering to some survivors.

The rally will begin at 6 p.m. at the Erb Memorial Union, followed by a march through Eugene at 7 p.m., and a student-led speak-out at 8 p.m.