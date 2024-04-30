Portland State University closed as demonstrators take over school library

A group of demonstrators broke into and occupied the Branford Price Millar Library on Portland State University’s campus overnight Monday.

On Tuesday morning, the school announced the campus would be closed for the day.

The occupation followed days of smaller anti-war demonstrations on the campus connected with protests around the country opposing the war in Gaza. Throughout Sunday and Monday, pro-Palestine protesters barricaded off an entrance to the library using orange construction fencing, garbage cans and other debris. They also erected signs declaring the library a “liberated zone.”

Portland officials including Mayor Ted Wheeler, Police bureau Chief Bob Day, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt and PSU President Ann Cudd held a late night press conference Monday calling on the demonstrators to leave the building. The group said the demonstrators had moved beyond free speech demonstrations into “criminal behavior.”

Schmidt said his office planned to prosecute people who were arrested for the occupation.

Portland police did not give a timeline on when they might forcibly remove people from the library, though the Portland leaders called on students and others to voluntarily vacate the building.

Encampments at other Northwest universities, including Reed College, University of Oregon and University of Washington, also grew on Monday. Students at Columbia University in New York occupied a campus building there as well in the early hours Tuesday morning.

Across the country, students and others participating in the protests have called on universities to cut all ties with Israel and weapon makers over the war in Gaza, which has left tens of thousands of civilians dead. On Friday, Portland State University announced it would pause its philanthropic relationship with Boeing, with a plan to reassess that tie in May. Protesters have said PSU officials should do more, including calling for a ceasefire in the conflict.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting