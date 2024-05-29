Eugene 4J demolishes old North Eugene High School

This week, crews started demolition on the old North Eugene High School.

Built in 1957, NEHS was one of three schools replaced with Eugene 4J School district’s 2018 bond. Students started attending the new building last fall.

The demolition of the old school attracted a small group of onlookers Tuesday, including April Wilson, class of 1966.

“It’s sad to see it come down,” she said. “I guess it served its purpose, a lot of kids went through there.”

Wilson, who’s last name was Rose when she was a student at North Eugene, brought her grandson to see the demolition.

She now lives near Junction City and said she used to make a point, every time she was in Eugene, to drive her husband by her old school.

She said even though the building is being torn down - she might still point it out to him when they’re in town.

“That’s where it used to be,” she said, “but the memories last.”’

After students started attending the new school - first responders used the old building for training.

Officials said they donated and salvaged as much as they could from the old school - and hope to recycle building materials.

