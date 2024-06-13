Celebrating the class of 2024: a look ahead to some local university and college commencements

Several local universities and colleges are holding their graduations this weekend.

Oregon State University

Oregon State University holds its 155th commencement ceremony on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

The graduating class of 7,648 students is a record for OSU. More than 4,100 students are expected to participate in the ceremony. It’s free and open to the public.

Steven Jackson, who is an OSU alum, a former Beavers football player and star NFL running back, will deliver the commencement address.

Some facts and figures about Oregon State’s class of 2024 (courtesy of OSU):

Of the 7,880 degrees that will be awarded, 6,255 will go to students receiving bachelor’s degrees; 1,188, master’s degrees; 254, doctor of philosophy degrees; 58, doctor of pharmacy degrees; 70, doctor of veterinary medicine degrees; and 11, doctor of education.

OSU’s 2024 graduates represent all of Oregon’s 36 counties, 49 states and 75 countries.

A total of 1,709 identify as Asian; 710, Latinx; 298, First Nations including Alaskan Native; 220, Black or African American; and 156, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.

The oldest graduate is 70 years old; the youngest is 19 years old; the average age for undergraduates is 26.

The graduating class includes 194 veterans of U.S. military service.

A record total of 2,073 degrees were awarded to Oregon State students in 61 academic degree programs this year through Ecampus, the university’s online education provider. OSU Ecampus serves students in all 50 states and 60 countries.

OSU-Cascades in Bend will award 359 degrees - 267 will go to students receiving bachelor’s degrees; 44, master’s degrees; and 44, doctoral degrees.

OSU’s Honors College is graduating 251 students.

The graduating class includes 1,226 students who are the first in their family to earn a college degree; 4,260 Oregon residents; and 3,388 non-resident students of which 765 are international students.

The College of Engineering has the most graduates with 1,965, followed by: College of Liberal Arts (1,185); College of Business (944); College of Science (673); College of Health (485); College of Agricultural Sciences (527); College of Forestry (203); College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences (211); and College of Education (62).

Lane Community College

Lane Community College holds its graduation ceremony at its Eugene campus Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the LCC Gymnasium. LCC will confer at least 2,280 associate degrees and certificates to 1,443 graduates.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony will be the Honorable Ann Aiken, U.S. District Court Judge.

More statistics about LCC’s Class of 2024 (from Lane Community College):

The average age of the graduating class is 27.7 years old, with the youngest graduate being 17 and the oldest 67. There are 30 graduates under the age of 19 and five graduates aged 60 or older.

Academically, the average GPA of the class is 3.35, with 11% of graduates achieving a GPA of 4.0 or above.



First-Generation Students: 54 percent of graduates are first-generation college students.

54 percent of graduates are first-generation college students.

Half of the graduates received a Pell Grant, and 22 percent benefited from the Oregon Promise Grant.

6 percent received veteran's benefits, including veterans and their dependents.

12 percent of graduates received Center for Accessible Resources (CAR) services during their time at LCC. Gender Distribution: 51 percent of graduates are female, and less than 2 percent did not self-identify as male or female.

OSU-Cascades

OSU Cascades in Bend holds its commencement on Sunday at 10 a.m. on the Oval Green. This is the school’s 23rd commencement ceremony. Kimberly Howard Wade will give the Commencement address.

University of Oregon

The University of Oregon’s 147th commencement ceremony is on Monday at 9 a.m. at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. 4,783 are expected to graduate. Sarah Mensah will give the keynote address. She’s a UO graduate and the first Black woman to lead Nike’s Jordan Brand.

More info on the UO Class of 2024 (from University of Oregon):

