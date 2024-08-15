© 2024 KLCC

Oregon Governor asks lawmakers to support summer learning in public schools

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published August 15, 2024 at 4:11 PM PDT
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek and Oregon Education Director Charlene Williams stand at a podium.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
Right, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek and left, Oregon Department of Education Director Charlene Williams answer questions about summer learning programs at Oregon Public Schools.

In a visit to Eugene Thursday Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said she plans to ask lawmakers to support summer learning- saying the state needs to improve its flagging literacy rates.

Last legislative session, Kotek asked lawmakers to spend $50 million on summer learning. They approved $30 million.

Kotek said programs that did receive funding are wrapping up now and are already showing positive results. But, there are still many districts in need that have not received support yet.

“Hopefully we're going to have a number that will allow us to do better than we did this summer,” she said. “I don't believe in the next biennium, every part of the state, or every school will have the same level of support, but I think we'll try to get to every community as much as we can.”

Director of the Oregon Department of Education Charlene Williams said a taskforce is working to develop a funding proposal to increase access to summer learning and make it more sustainable, long term.

“When we’re gearing up for summer funds and we don’t have consistency, it's like trying to build Rome in a day and then tear it down once summer is over, hoping you’ll have the resources to build again,” she said. “This group is really hoping for, and recommending consistency.”

Kotek said she's also working on a proposal to address school districts’ overall funding issues.

Over the last several years Oregon’s public schools have struggled with literacy rates, absentee-ism and declining enrollment. Many have also laid off workers over the last year.

Kotek said she plans to ask lawmakers to adjust the formula they use to fund education - which will add more than $500 million.

"It is a large commitment, that way we've calculated,” she said. “It's big, and it's going to challenge us as a state to meet our other needs. That is a significant amount of investment. What I'm hearing from the school district is they know if that happens, they will be more stable.”
Education Tina KotekOregon governmentOregon Department of EducationLiteracy
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
