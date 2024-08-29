Willamette High School opens its new CTE building

Willamette High School in northwest Eugene held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Career and Technical Education Center Thursday.

Administrators thanked Bethel School District voters for supporting the 2020 school bond that paid for the facility, as well as the new Cascade Middle School and other projects. Superintendent Kraig Sproles said it will offer several academic alternatives to a four-year college degree.

Jessica Arnold teaches business at Willamette. As she was setting up her classroom, she told KLCC none of the programs in the building are new to the school. What’s different is all of them, including robotics, graphic design, computer science and drafting, will form a hub.

“Our students are gonna be working together and doing essentially, like a school-district business," she said. "And so our students are gonna do screen printed t-shirts, posters and big signs, vinyl lettering. The kids will be able to kind of interact in more of a business and production format and be able to get some real world experiences with that.”

Arnold said removing these classrooms from the main building allows the school’s automotive program to expand its class offerings.