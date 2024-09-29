Lane Community College sees enrollment boost as it heads into fall term

Classes begin Monday at Lane Community College in Eugene.

After years of declining enrollment, LCC says it has nearly 10% more students this fall compared to last year.

Colman Joyce, Vice President for Student Affairs at Lane, said this is a big boost for the college.

“I think people are reengaging with college,” he said. “We have a real spike in returning students. So those that maybe stopped out during COVID are starting to come back.”

He attributed the increase to a few things. Lane has a new health professions building and will soon open an industry trades education center.

Joyce said about 50% of the student body is in trade professions. A new applied bachelor’s degree in business is also new this year– the first time Lane has offered a Bachelor’s program.

“Community college offering a bachelor’s degree is somewhat new in Oregon. Other states are doing it. We’ve filled a whole new cohort,” said Joyce. “We’re looking at adding a second one, maybe in winter and spring. But that’s really bringing a boost. Business is bringing in a lot of students right now.”

Joyce said they have more transfer students this year and their new transfer center on campus is meant to make the process easier for students heading to University.

LCC also has new Welcome Back Scholarships for students who’ve been away for a year. Joyce said LCC gives $2.7 million in scholarships every year.

Lane Community College is also celebrating its 60th birthday this year.

Note: Lane Community College holds the licence for KLCC. The college has no editorial role in KLCC news reporting.