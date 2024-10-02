Herd mentality: Goats help Springfield schools with landscaping and lesson plans

Some new kids are coming to Springfield Public Schools. They aren’t students--but rather a herd of five goats. The hungry critters help with both weed mitigation and environmental education.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Environmental guidelines for the removal of weeds in bioswales allow for goats as an efficient, environmentally friendly method of maintaining these areas

In a fenced easement beside the playground at Yolanda Elementary, the goats are hard at work—grazing. As a Facilities and Operations director with Springfield School District, Terry Rutledge has already seen how the herd can save time and hard work for landscaping teams.

Springfield Public Schools School administrators say the students are super curious about the goats and vice versa.

“Where it is kind of expensive to get manpower out here to pull weeds, these four-legged friends are helping us out,” said Rutledge. “And the goats really don’t mind the steep hills and the ravines.”

Goats are known for their voracious appetites, especially for blackberry bushes. The district maintains 500 acres and Rutledge says this little herd will make a big dent. Environmental guidelines for the removal of weeds in bioswales make goats an efficient method of maintaining these areas on campuses, with no need for chemical herbicides.

The goats also create learning opportunities for students in sustainable practices and Career and Technical Education. A construction class, in Thurston High School's CTE program, built the shelter where the goats sleep. And the forestry class is creating the wood siding.

Petting a happy Nigerian Pygmy, Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Allison McGowan called the little goat herd a big win.

“The goats just tick all the boxes. It’s environmentally friendly, it’s budget friendly. It’s a mood booster,” said McGowan. "We think it’s maaaaah-velous!”

The goats are a mix of breeds that were selected for their size, temperament and suitability to the environment. Rutledge said the five goats were donated to the school district by a community member who wanted to reduce his own herd.

