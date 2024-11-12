© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greater Albany Public Schools cancels Tuesday classes as educators go on strike

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By OPB Staff
Published November 12, 2024 at 7:42 AM PST
Image of outside of building and open door where people are inside counting votes. On window are signs supporting teacher strike.
Natalie Pate
/
OPB
Supporters and members of the Greater Albany Education Association gather to count strike authorization votes in the community room at Albany’s First Christian Church on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

UPDATE: Educators in Albany are officially on strike. District and union leaders in Greater Albany Public Schools did not finalize a contract during mediation sessions over the long weekend. Classes are canceled during the strike, but classified staff are still expected to report for work.

Officials with Greater Albany Public Schools have canceled Tuesday classes for the district’s roughly 8,700 students.

Contract negotiations between the district and the 600 licensed educators represented by the Greater Albany Education Association were still underway Monday afternoon, and it was not clear if both sides would reach a deal, or if the educators would strike.

“Friday was teachers’ last working day until the potential strike, so they all turned in their keys and computers. GAEA also encouraged them to take home any personal items from their classrooms,” district communications director Becca Mallery said in an email. “Because of that, the District wants to give teachers a day to get things back in order before they have students again. This means that once the contract is settled, teachers will have one working day before students return back to the classroom.”

The Boys & Girls Club Albany and the Mid-Willamette YMCA will provide activities and meals to qualifying students. Children or their caretakers can also pick up breakfast and lunch from a number of designated sites in Albany on Tuesday. The district emailed details to family members.

District-sponsored sports and performances are expected to continue Tuesday regardless of the outcome of union negotiations.

Copyright 2024 OPB

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
Tags
Education Greater Albany Public SchoolsGreater Albany Education AssociationStrikeAlbanyteachersunion
OPB Staff
See stories by OPB Staff