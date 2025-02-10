UO students advocate for libraries, as part of a national competition

A group of University of Oregon students is working to raise awareness of public libraries as part of a national competition. The team is competing in the annual Public Relations Student Society of America Bateman competition.

The group is holding an event this week at the UO Knight Library called “Save the Story”.

“We’re holding this event to invite the community, students, parents, anyone in the Eugene Springfield area to come join us and learn about all the amazing resources that our libraries have to offer and how you can continue to help support them,” said Jillian Gray, a UO senior.

Gray's teammate, fellow UO senior Talia James, said the team is representing the organization Every Library, which advocates for public, school and college libraries on a national scale.

“We hope to spread awareness more in the Eugene community about book bans and the resources that public libraries like the Eugene Public Library can share,” said James.

It's an issue is close to Gray's heart.

“I grew up going to libraries with my mom every weekend,” she said. “We moved around a lot when I was a kid and every new city we went to I would get a new library card.”

James said they’ve put together a quiz, games and raffles as part of the event.

The “Save the Story” event is Wednesday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Knight Library Dream Lab on the UO campus.

