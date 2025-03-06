© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UO researchers feel 'chilling effect' from Trump-era policies

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published March 6, 2025 at 4:09 PM PST
An exterior photo of a University of Oregon building.
Elizabeth Gabriel
/
KLCC
Researchers at the University of Oregon have shared concerns about how budget cuts could affect future research

Researchers at the University of Oregon say the new Trump administration is having a chilling effect on their work.

The federal government is aiming to make cuts to the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, while introducing new anti-Diversity, Equity and Inclusion criteria for grants.

Edward Davis, a professor of Earth Sciences at UO, said that leaves researchers uncertain about future funding as they prepare new grant proposals.

Davis said funding cuts could especially hurt UO’s graduate employees, since a portion of them are hired using federal research dollars. He said this may make it harder for students to start a career in the sciences.

"There'll be fewer opportunities for young people to move up in the career ladder," said Davis. “We're going to end up with—I expect—a brain drain of young, smart people moving to other countries to find opportunities, and eventually a dearth of scientists available to do the research in the United States.”

Davis said paleontology and archeology researchers could feel the effects of cuts at the Bureau of Land Management. And he said if Trump pulls highway improvement funds from sanctuary communities, that would also hurts these fields, as researchers sometimes excavate land ahead of highway construction crews.

UO isn't the only university impacted by the new administration's policies. As reported by OPB, researchers at Portland State and Oregon State received orders to stop or change some federally-funded projects last month.

On Wednesday, a federal judge issued an injunction, which blocked some cuts to grant funding at the National Institutes of Health. The Trump administration is expected to appeal.
Tags
Education University of OregonTrump AdministrationScienceresearch
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content